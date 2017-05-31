Stop behaving like tenants in your country – Donald Duke urges Nigerian youth

A former governor of Cross River, Donald Duke, has urged Nigerian youth to play a pivotal role in leadership and governance. Duke made this call at the Nigeria Symposium for Young and Emerging Leaders which held on May 30,

Duke made this call at the Nigeria Symposium for Young and Emerging Leaders which held on May 30, 2017, at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos. According to him, Nigerians behave like tenants in their country, thereby leaving older politicians and godfathers to take decisions on their behalf.

“There is a lot of contempt in government now because there are no consequences to wrong actions by the government. The failure in the country is the youth inability to aspire for better lives and situations for themselves. They behave like tenants in their own country.”