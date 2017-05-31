Adebayo Shittu, Marek Zymslowski, Yomi Fabiyi, David Dada, others to speak at NIBC2017

NIBC is a gathering of young Nigerians together with heavyweights internet experts, creating new course for development of a better society.

The Nigeria Internet Business Conference 2017 NIBC17, which is the third edition of the largest gathering of internet business experts in the country would hold at exact 9:00am at First Bank Building, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ibadan, Nigeria on the 30th of June, 2017.

Some of the confirmed Speakers and Panellists include Barr. Abdur-Raheem Adebayo; Minister of Communication, Marek Zymslowski; Founder HotelOga, Peteru, Top Nigerian Comedian; Tosin Adekeye, Curator, Meetmedia; Yomi Fabiyi, Award Winning Nollywood Actor; Ayinoluwa Akinyemi, Partner, High Tower Solicitors and Advocates, and Adegoke Pamilerin, Content Manager; NET, among others.

According to Adejumo Kabir, the media head of the NIBC, the team has carried out research showed that Nigerians are yet to harness the benefits of the internet.

“We have made researches and it is in our best interest to let you know that no matter, how worst off, you might be, or your level of education, you can earn big on the internet according to new study for the new global statistics has shown that there are now almost 4billion people on the internet, which means if you have an internet enabled phone, you have all you need to make ends meet at your fingertips. NIBC2017 is tagged – (Harnessing from the benefits of internet),” Kabir said.

The conference is meant to benefit every participant in our local community, and it is open to Young Minds across the country.

“Small business isn’t for the faint of heart. It is for the brave, the parent and the persistent. It is for the overcomer”

The priority of the conference is to reduce poverty to the minimum level in Nigeria and to effect a positive change to the younger generation.

Registration for the NIBC2017 is has begun, on (www.thenibc.website).