I have never seen this kind of scandal | Gov Wike reacts to the $26bn NNPC fraud

The Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of increasing the degree of corruption – saying its the worst since independence.
Wike said the mind-blogging $26 billion monumental corruption unveiled in the leaked memo of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, had brought to the fore the high-level sleaze amongst top officials of the APC Federal Government through the NNPC.
He said this at the Government House, Umuahia, Abia yesterday, during a state visit where he inaugurated construction equipment and also held a meeting with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.
Excerpts:
- “When they said judges were accused of corruption, they were told to step aside. They have not told anyone to step aside so that they can conclude investigation.
- “It is for Nigerians to see. Are we fighting corruption? The corruption they are fighting is against some people who are their opponents. All of us are victims. I have never seen this kind of scandal in all my political career. We have never heard of it like this.
- “What about this $26 billion (N9 trillion) contract scam and nobody is talking. Everywhere is quiet.”
- “So, many promises were made, but none has been fulfilled. Everyday, what they have to say is corruption, corruption, no other statement.
- “What have they achieved? No roads, no infrastructure. I could not come to Abia by road. It is not possible.”
The governor said PDP was ready to rescue Nigerians from the failure of the APC.
