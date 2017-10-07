I have never seen this kind of scandal | Gov Wike reacts to the $26bn NNPC fraud

The Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of increasing the degree of corruption – saying its the worst since independence.

Wike said the mind-blogging $26 billion monumental corruption unveiled in the leaked memo of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, had brought to the fore the high-level sleaze amongst top officials of the APC Federal Government through the NNPC.

He said this at the Government House, Umuahia, Abia yesterday, during a state visit where he inaugurated construction equipment and also held a meeting with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Excerpts:

“When they said judges were accused of corruption, they were told to step aside. They have not told anyone to step aside so that they can conclude investigation.

“It is for Nigerians to see. Are we fighting corruption? The corruption they are fighting is against some people who are their opponents. All of us are victims. I have never seen this kind of scandal in all my political career. We have never heard of it like this.

“What about this $26 billion (N9 trillion) contract scam and nobody is talking. Everywhere is quiet.”

“So, many promises were made, but none has been fulfilled. Everyday, what they have to say is corruption, corruption, no other statement.

“What have they achieved? No roads, no infrastructure. I could not come to Abia by road. It is not possible.”

The governor said PDP was ready to rescue Nigerians from the failure of the APC.