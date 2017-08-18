“I hope Trump is assasinated” | Missouri lawmaker’s comment might lead to her resignation

There is mounting pressure on a Missouri lawmaker to resign after she threw caution to the wind and said she hoped US President Donald Trump is assassinated.

Democratic state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal went on her personal Facebook page Thursday morning to vent two days after the president blamed “both sides” for the violence.

“I put up a statement saying, ‘I really hate Trump. He’s causing trauma and nightmares.’ That was my original post,” she told the Kansas City Star.

The Facebook post received many responses, Chappelle-Nadal said, and to one she replied, “I hope Trump is assassinated!”

Chappelle-Nadal later explained that she didn’t actually wish harm to come to Trump but wrote it out of frustration.

“I didn’t mean what I put up. Absolutely not,” Chappelle-Nadal told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “It was in response to the concerns that I am hearing from residents of St. Louis.”

“There are people who are afraid of white supremacists,” she added. “There are people who are having nightmares. There are people who are afraid of going out in the streets. It’s worse than even Ferguson.”

Though the senator quickly deleted the comment, an image of the statement has floated, catching the attention of the Secret Service and prompting calls for her to step down.

The Secret Service said it is “looking into the comments,” adding that all threats made against the president, vice president and other protected persons are investigated, whether the threats are direct, implied or made in passing, according to the Associated Press.

Recall comedienne Kathy Griffin who held up a gory head of the President on social media, also coming out to apologise, saying she did not mean it that way – that she went too far.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) condemned the remark in a statement, calling it “outrageous” and saying that Chappelle-Nadal should resign.

U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-Mo.) said that calling for the president’s assassination is a federal crime. He said that Chappelle-Nadal is “an embarrassment to our state,” according to the Post-Dispatch.