The attack on EFCC office should be condemned – NLC

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba has said the attack on the Abuja centre of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) represents “audacity of corruption” in Nigeria.

Highlights of Mr Wabba’s statement:

“The attack represents the audacity of corruption and the shifting of the battle ground from the court room to the streets and should be condemned by all those who love this country,” he said.

“The attack, clearly, was intended to deter and compel operatives of the commission from carrying to a logical conclusion their ongoing investigations/prosecutions.

“In light of an earlier attack during which an operative sustained injury, this cannot be a lone incident. Indeed, we see it as the new phase of corruption fighting back!

“While we are not insensitive to the manifest danger in this new phase of corruption fighting back, we urge the commission and its operatives not to succumb to these desperate tactics or intimidation.

“We have no doubt the resort to violence shows they have come to their wit’s end.”