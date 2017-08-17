The security breach at EFCC is not a matter for partisan shots

by Alexander O. Onukwue

Not everybody is feeling sorry for the EFCC over the attack it suffered by unknown gunmen at its Wuse Zone 7 office in Abuja.

Some have described it as a political stunt, while others could not care less about the Commission’s state of health.

There is a good chance of finding someone in public transport who will give you a lecture on why this is a ‘good thing’.

As entitled as they are to have grudges with the Commission, for whatever reason, the only thing here is that this is definitely no good thing. The EFCC is the nation’s most recognized anti-graft and anti-corruption body, and beyond the smoke and smell of gunfire, what the Commission witnessed on Wednesday was a “security breach”.

Due to the developing nature of Nigeria’s democracy, the EFCC has not truly been as independent as it should be in comparison with similar organisations in developed countries. It struggles to stay neutral, in its choice of targets and in the language it uses, swinging in alliance to the ruling party and Government of the day. It is very much a work in progress with lots of room for improvement, but that is why it should be supported not derided or discarded.

Given the role of intelligence in fighting crimes and creating stable institutions, the EFCC’s role in building an improved Nigeria cannot afford to be compromised. As such, individuals and partisan Nigerians would better serve the public interest by aligning their sentiments with actions that will maintain and grow the integrity of the Commission, not diminish it.