The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

1. Gov Bello Owes Civil Servants Yet Builds Mansion In Okene – Report

Shunning claims that he is owing civil servants, both serving and retired, a report says the governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello is building an ultra-modern mansion; also, converted the entrance of the strictly residential area to his private entrance.

2. Lagos Worst Place To Live In The World, After Damascus – Report

According to the 2017 Global Liveability Report of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a sister publication of The Economist of London, Lagos is the second worst global city to live — after Damascus in war-torn Syria.

3. FG Hands Over Presidential Lodge, Marina To Lagos Govt

The Federal Government has handed over the Presidential Lodge, Marina to the Lagos State Government, in fulfillment of the promise of President Muhammadu Buhari to entrust the edifice to the State.

4. British Museum Set To Return Artifacts Taken From The Benin Kingdom Nearly 2 Centuries Ago

The British Museum will reportedly host a summit along with other European museums to discuss the return of bronze artifacts ‘taken’ in 1897 from the Kingdom of Benin, now Southern Nigeria.

5. One tweet from Trump just lost Amazon $6bn in value

Just hours following President Trump’s criticism of Amazon yesterday, the online retail outfit has lost tons in billions of dollars in the company’s market capitalization before the dawn of today.