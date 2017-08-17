One tweet from Trump just lost Amazon $6bn in value

by Adedotun Michael

Just hours following President Trump’s criticism of Amazon yesterday, the online retail outfit has lost tons in billions of dollars in the company’s market capitalization before the dawn of today.

Although the decline in revenue might not be life-threatening, concerns are still being raised over what will ensue in the coming days.

If a single tweet from the President could wreck such havoc, what would then happen if such continues.

President Trump who tweeted yesterday slamming the outfit, wrote, “Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt – many jobs being lost!”.

Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt – many jobs being lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

Trump has been target Amazon due to Jeff Bezo’s ownership of Washington Post which reported heavily on Trump’s campaign.

In the same vein, President Trump had earlier threatened Amazon of an imposed Internet tax.

The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017