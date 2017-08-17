One tweet from Trump just lost Amazon $6bn in value

by Adedotun Michael

Just hours following President Trump’s criticism of Amazon yesterday, the online retail outfit has lost tons in billions of dollars in the company’s market capitalization before the dawn of today.

Although the decline in revenue might not be life-threatening, concerns are still being raised over what will ensue in the coming days.

If a single tweet from the President could wreck such havoc, what would then happen if such continues.

 

President Trump who tweeted yesterday slamming the outfit, wrote, “Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt – many jobs being lost!”.

Trump has been target Amazon due to Jeff Bezo’s ownership of Washington Post which reported heavily on Trump’s campaign.

In the same vein, President Trump had earlier threatened Amazon of an imposed Internet tax.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sad to see our history and culture ripped apart – Donald Trump

Trump calls Republican senator Flake ‘toxic’

Who is Hope Hicks? | President Trump’s 28-year-old Interim Communications Director