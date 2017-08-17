Sad to see our history and culture ripped apart – Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump Thursday has expressed displeasure into the growing controversy surrounding statues and memorials dedicated to the Confederacy, lamenting online that the nation’s “history and culture” is “being ripped apart” by their removal.

He wrote on Twitter, “Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You can’t change history, but you can learn from it.

“Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also, the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!”

According to Politico, Statues honouring prominent Confederates, including Gens. Lee and Jackson, have grown increasingly unpopular in recent years as they have come to be seen by many as symbols honouring slavery, racism and oppression.

Defenders of the statues argue that they represent nothing more than Southern heritage and that their removal would amount to a white-washing of history.

The spotlight on Confederate statues has shone even brighter this week in the wake of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white supremacist groups gathered for a rally ostensibly to protest the removal of a statue of Lee.

The white supremacist groups quickly clashed with counter-protesters in violence that left one woman dead and dozens more injured.