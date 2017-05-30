I was impeached for two reasons – Peter Obi

A former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, has said he was impeached as governor because of his refusal to inflate the state’s budget.

Obi said this on Tuesday at the “Nigerian Symposium for Young and Emerging Leaders” in Lagos.

He said, as published on Premium Times, “Government budget should be published, each item they want to spend money on should be published so people can compare the prices government are buying their items with what it is in the market.

“I have been a victim of that because budgets are not properly articulated, it’s inflated not even padded.

“I was impeached in Anambra state, removed from office twice, the first one is because of this budget issue.

“They want to repair Office of the Governor, which is my office, the approved budget for 2006 was N298 million, I repaired everything with N43.2 million. They said I didn’t do it through due process, because they have awarded the contract.

“The second item was repair of the Governor’s Lodge, which is where I live, everything was N486 million, I did everything with N81 million, they said it didn’t go through due process. That is to show you how government works, they input so many roadblocks.”

The former governor blamed inflation on politicians as well as civil servants.