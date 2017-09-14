I will fight against Obaino’s re-election with the last drop of my blood – Peter Obi

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi on Wednesday said he would fight against the re-election of Governor Willie Obiano with the last drop of his blood.

Obi said this during a stakeholders’ meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party held in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

He expressed disappointment at the manner in which his successor has managed the resources he left in the state.

He added that Obiano’s government has destroyed all he laboured for with bad governance.

Obi said, “I will fight in this election aggressively. I will fight with the last drop of my blood. I will fight to win this election the way the PDP has not won any election before.”

The former governor pledged to reconcile all aggrieved PDP members in the August 28 primary election of the party.

“I’m the beneficiary of the PDP confusion when I was governor on the platform of APGA. Today, I’m 100 per cent in the PDP. That confusion must end. We must win the November 18 poll; nothing can stop us from doing that. It’s a fight I must win for the PDP.

“I’ll be in Anambra State all through from today (Wednesday), to accomplish this goal. In 2002/2003, I contested against an incumbent governor and defeated him; so there is nothing strange to me in defeating an incumbent governor.

“If all the money I kept for this (Obiano’s) government, both in dollar and naira were properly utilised and our legacies sustained, Anambra will be on top of other states in development by now.”