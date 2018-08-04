ICYMI: Saraki, Tambuwal, Ahmed and Abdullahi rejoin PDP, 8 Benue lawmakers serve Ortom impeachment notice I Top stories this week

These are the top ten stories that drove conversation this week:

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saraki made the announcement of his defection and subsequent admittance into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) via his official Twitter account on Tuesday, said, “I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Governor of Kwara, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

While Ahmed’s defection came few minutes after his predecessor and political godfather, Senate president, Bukola Saraki announced that he was leaving the APC, The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi, hours later, announced his resignation as spokesman of the party and called it quit with the ruling party. Sokoto Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal formally announced his return to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He made the announcement on Wednesday while addressing a gathering in the state capital. The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, said that contrary to reports that he was abducted on Thursday, it was an attack by gunmen who wanted to kill him. Melaye who spoke to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, said having escaped the alleged assassination attempt by the gunmen who he identified to be policemen, around Gwagwalada along the Abuja-Lokoja Road on his way to attend a court case in Lokoja, the state capital, he ran into the bush and hid on a tree for 11 hours.

Eight members of the Benue House Of Assembly on Monday served an impeachment notice on Governor Samuel Ortom and suspended 15 of their colleagues for six months.

Led by the impeached Speaker, Hon. Terkimbi Ikyange, the lawmakers who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), told journalists that the Assembly has commenced impeachment proceedings against the governor over allegations of diversion of state funds and abuse of office.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday was elected as the new Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The President’s election was one of the high points of the 53rd Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS which held in Lome, the Togolese capital.

President Muhammadu Buhari on August 3, began a 10-day working holiday in London.

In compliance with Constitutional provisions, he transmitted a letter to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect as well as empowering the Vice President to act as President, Presidential media adviser, Femi Adesina said on Wednesday.

Deputy Governor of Imo, Prince Eze Madumere was on Monday impeached by 19 out of the 27 members of the assembly despite his efforts to stop the process through the court.

Speaker of the House, Acho Ihim, said the impeachment followed the outcome of a report of a seven-man panel constituted by the Chief Judge of the state to investigate allegations of gross misconduct levelled against him, including three-month absence from work without reasons, failure to perform constitutional duties like attending state executive and state security council meetings.

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday arraigned Jones Abiri at a magistrate court in Abuja.

The magistrate, Chukwuemeka Nweke granted the journalist bail in the sum of N2 million, fixed August 8 to hear the bail application and also fixed August 16 to commence the trial of the journalist who has been in DSS custody since his arrest in July 2016, over accusations of being a militant.

Federal Government directed a deployment of 1000-strong mixed force, comprising the Army, Air Force, Police and the Civil Defence to launch counter-attacks on the bandits terrorising the villages and towns in the North East state of Zamfara.

This development followed the July 24 attack on villages in Mashema District of Zurmi local government area in Zamfara, and renewed attacks by bandits in parts of the state.