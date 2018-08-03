The Late 5: Eleka files 700-page petition against Fayemi’s victory, The Police wants to kill me – Dino Melaye I More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in the July 14 Ekiti governorship election, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka has on Friday filed a 700-page petition before the Election Tribunal sitting in Ado Ekiti.

Eleka, who claimed his petition contained empirical evidence, to show that figures were falsified in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Kayode Fayemi is praying the Tribunal to declare him winner of the election,

“The election was openly manipulated by political desperadoes, using instruments of the Federal Government,” he claimed.

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, has called on the Nigeria Police to release his passport as ordered by a Magistrate’s Court in Abuja.

Melaye who spoke to journalists in Abuja on Friday, alleged that several attempts by him to retrieve his passport from the police based on the order of the court had failed, as he made available to journalists copies of his mandate to his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), to retrieve his passport.

The lawmaker who said he no longer felt safe with the police, claimed “the same police have been looking for me to kill me. As I speak to you, I have six arraignments in six different courts for one frivolous, framed-up charge or the other.”

The Former National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has resigned his appointment as Chairman of the Nigeria Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

Mallam Abdullahi made the announcement on Friday on his twitter account, explaining that the resignation of his federal appointment followed his decision to dump the ruling party.

Following my resignation as National Publicity Secretary of APC and my decision to quit the party, I announced to the board this morning that I have resigned my appointment as Chairman, Nigeria Sugar Development Council. — Bolaji Abdullahi (@BolajiAbdullahi) August 3, 2018

His latest resignation is coming days after he resigned his position as the spokesperson of the APC.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, says the country’s current power generation has reached 7000 Mega Watts.

Fashola who was speaking on Friday in Calabar at the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing 4th Edition Retreat for top directors, heads of units and chief executives of agencies and parastatals, compared the situation to three years ago, as he said:

“We were distributing averagely 2,690 mega watts of electricity to Nigerians, but today, that story has changed, distribution has risen to 5,222 mega watts, an all time national high.

“Transmission has reached 7,000 while generation has reached 7000. The problem has not finished but all we can say is that we have made progress,” he added.

The Kaduna Police Command on Friday, confirmed the abduction of an Islamic preacher known Malam Ahmad Garko, also known as ‘Al-Garkawy by gunmen while working in his farm.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Murkhtar Aliyu, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said that the preacher was abducted on Thursday along with two other persons, believed to be either his sons or students.

And stories from around the world:

Zimbabwe’s opposition leader has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election victory is a “coup against [the people’s] will”.

Nelson Chamisa repeated his claim that the results announced late on Thursday night were fake, and said he had won Monday’s presidential poll. (BBC)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to unite on Friday after he was declared the first elected head of state since Robert Mugabe’s removal from power, but the opposition leader insisted he had won and pledged to challenge the result. (Reuters)

Less than two months after a landmark U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew back to the city state on Friday and said North Korea’s continued work on weapons programs was inconsistent with its leader’s commitment to denuclearize. (Reuters)

Turkey and the US on Friday failed to resolve a diplomatic standoff over a detained pastor in talks between their top diplomats, with Ankara warning sanctions imposed by Washington would not work. (AFP)

Opposition leader Moise Katumbi has lashed out at the Congolese government after being banned from entering the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) where he is expected to lodge his papers to participate in December’s long-delayed presidential election. (Aljazeera)