On Wizkid’s album, Bro Code and Heaven’s Aso-ebi | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.



Here’s a roundup of the best we saw

1.

Soco 165 times https://t.co/lbSOMjy9N8 — Emperor of Lagos (@EmperorDami) September 17, 2020

What waiting in a BRT queue can reveal.

2.

Edo people think they can use 'doh' to pacify people every time, doh kor, fa soh ni, Ogbeni pay me my money 😒 — That Short Trobul Maker🦋🦋💙 (@funkeonif) September 17, 2020

It’s the way they say it.

3.

Please i have a question bothering me o!

Are we going to walk naked in heaven or they will sew uniforms for us? — Dapo Blaze (@DapoDavid6) September 17, 2020

Will people who even have this thought get to heaven? #Askingforafriend.

4.

Pharaoh seeing us all freaking out over just one plague. 😂😂 Efcc | Nasir El-rufai | bobrisky pic.twitter.com/PUV8mRZsOx — 🦁 Attention Seeker 🦁 (@jerkchris22) September 17, 2020

Think about it… What’s the difference?

5.

These boys will make your day, every day.

6.

E go be. With the emoji of two fingers in the air https://t.co/2Z2cK99IuP — Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) September 17, 2020

Don’t try this with your boss.

7.

The Word CUSTOMER Must Be A Female, Because Customers Are Always Right. — Goodness and Mercy (@thobyiano) September 17, 2020

I’m sorry, what?

8.

A BRO should be strong enough to watch Miracle In Cell No. 7 without shedding a TEAR 🤝 https://t.co/eOMaE4Hc3E — BEARD ADDICT (@Harfo_msq) September 17, 2020

This movie should be the ultimate test for positions that don’t require crying.

9.

Joro Joro Joro

Joro Joro Joro

Joro Joro Joro ja Joro

Joro Joro Joro

Joro Joro Joro

Joro Joro Joro

Joro Joro Joro ×850 — Oreosoundzz (@Oreo2DW) September 17, 2020

Are we still on this?

10.

Kings!! Just be a hoe. Very important https://t.co/ZiCOQ5bcmg — Future Fine Boy✡ (@fineucee) September 17, 2020

This is the true definition of equality. LOL