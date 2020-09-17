YNaijaBBNGist: Here are the #BBNAwards the housemates deserve

Seeing as the Big Brother Naija reality TV show is a national phenomenon in its own right, it is only fair that an award is dedicated to it, an award show to recognise the individual contributions each housemate made to the show up to the level it is now.

Requesting that a dedicated award ceremony be put together for the BBN reality show may be a bit of an overstretch, but a mock award is very plausible and not a bad idea at all. This is exactly what the official Twitter handlers of the show did when they began drafting award categories and selecting nominees for each category.

Just to note, this idea was nothing too serious, it just seemed like a fun way to interact with the core Big Brother Naija audience about where each housemate fit in as it relates to their personal style, lifestyle preference, behavioural pattern, and talent.

For Neo, the award options for him were; Talker for days award, Style king award and Diary room hogger award. Although a few people choose talker for days, since he can be rowdy sometimes, most other people selected style king.

Nengi was given the options of; Twerk queen award, Fashionista award, Composure queen award, and most fans decided that all the categories suit her.

For the house’s very own London girl Vee, the categories set for her were; Straight talking queen award, Potty mouth award, Pro women’s rights award. Most people alluded to her feisty nature and choose straight-talking queen.

Next up was Dorothy who was placed under the categories of Face beat master award, Epic one-liner queen award and Body positive queen award. It seems that this one was hard to pick as most people just felt like she deserved all three.

Ozo’s awards selection were even more lighthearted than the rest, as the categories seemed to describe him perfectly. They were; The diplomacy king award, King of shorts award, The know what you want award. Fans also decided that he deserves all.

Trickytee was placed between, The tranquillity king award, Master of ceremony award, The wig king award, and BBN tweeps couldn’t decide between Tranquility King and Master of Ceremony.

And finally Laycon, his categories were; The lyrical king award, Wise and young with an old soul award, Local food advocate award and a synonymous response to this was to give him all three.

In all, it has been a fun and engaging trend and it really did good in articulating some of the housemates finest and sometimes funniest attributes.