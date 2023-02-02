I’m a frontrunner, won’t step down – Peter Obi tells Atiku; Wike slammed for failing to name preferred candidate | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

I’m a frontrunner, won’t step down – Peter Obi tells Atiku

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi has said he can’t step down for his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Obi made the remark while denying holding talks with Atiku in a bid to form an alliance and step down ahead of the 2023 election.

A few days ago, Atiku disclosed that he was in talks with Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

However, speaking through the Head of his Media, Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, Obi said he was vying for the Presidency to win and not to step down.

A statement issued by Onifade reads: “We have been inundated with enquiries about the claim of an ongoing discussion between our Presidential candidate and the camp of PDP’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“We are not in any talks with Atiku or anyone else with a view to stepping down from a race in which we are the frontrunner.

“Peter Obi is in the contest to win in consonance with the aspiration of the majority of Nigerians who desire a New Nigeria devoid of lies, corruption, and selfish scheming.”

Wike slammed for failing to name preferred candidate

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been labeled a coward for failing to follow through on his vow to openly declare his choice for the 2023 presidential election and campaign nationally for that candidate.

Late last year, Governor Wike said to the people of Rivers that he would choose a presidential candidate by January and then travel from State to State to advocate for that candidate.

However, January has gone and the Governor has yet to announce his decision.

Recently, some of his aides shared a photo of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on social media with the message “It’s about time.”

Wike stated in a recent interview that he never disclosed the mechanism by which he will reveal his favored presidential candidate.

Wike is one among the five disgruntled PDP governors known as the Integrity Group or G5, who have maintained their uncompromising resistance to the North producing both the party national chairman and the presidential nominee.

Due to the need for equity, fairness, and justice, the group has declined to campaign for Atiku in their respective states.

Former Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside, had on Tuesday, challenged the Rivers governor to name his candidate.

And in response, Wike fired back at the APC chieftain, saying he did not promise to make his declaration in front of the camera. Wike also said that he did not give a specific date in January when he will make his declaration.

And as Nigerians await the decision of the Governor and his colleagues, a chieftain of the APC, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has described the Governor as a coward and a confused man.

Eze told DAILY POST on Wednesday that by failing to name his preferred candidate in January, the Governor has succeeded in exposing himself as lacking in vision and capacity to influence the outcome of the 2023 Presidential election

“Governor Nyesom Wike is a confused fellow. First, I earlier stated that Wike doesn’t know the type of politics that Atiku plays, and in his ignorance, he thought that Atiku is among those he can undermine but sadly for him he has succeeded to finish his political career so far in the 2023 general elections,” Eze said.

“To me, Wike is a coward and has no Presidential Candidate to support; he thought that by his threats, Atiku would succumb to his ploys.

“By not naming his preferred candidate by now, he has succeeded in exposing.

“It is late for him to name or join anybody and if he decides to name any of the presidential candidates, such a candidate is doomed,” he added.

Step down for Kwankwaso – NNPP tells Atiku

The chairperson of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rufa’i Alkali, has called on the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to shelve his presidential bid for their candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Alkali stated this during a media conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the claim that Atiku is in talks with NNPP so he could emerge as “the consensus northern candidate” is false.

“We have no engagement with Atiku Abubakar on any level.

“What will someone want to offer in northern Nigeria, if not Kwankwaso — since they’re talking about northern Nigeria now?

“The NNPP fully dissociates itself from Atiku’s antics. We want Atiku Abubakar to step down for Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso,” Alkali said.

Election riggers pushing CBN for extension — Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, not to postpone the old naira regime deadline after February 10.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Atiku campaign council.

Atiku said vote riggers aim to push the CBN to extend the date till after the 25 February and 11 March general elections to achieve their aims.

The former vice president asked the apex bank to immediately examine the measures it has put in place to ensure the circulation of the new naira notes and ease the difficulty currently faced by Nigerians, mainly the rural dwellers.

Part of the statement read, “There should be no further postponement on the new naira regime after the expiration of the February 10 deadline.

“The vote riggers are seeking to push the CBN to extend till after the election when they would have achieved their evil plots.

“The CBN and the Presidency should be steadfast. The merits of the new naira policy far outweigh the little inconvenience we are experiencing.”

Scarcity of new naira kills pregnant Kaduna man’s wife

A pregnant woman in Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru LGA who was due for delivery died because all efforts by her husband to withdraw money from the bank failed.

Narrating the ordeal, James Auta, said he went with his wife to the hospital on Monday where the doctor asked him to deposit money before he could examine her.

According to him: “I ran to my bank to withdraw money, but was told no money. I went back looking for POS operators, but I could not find any because, since the issue of new currency began, most POS operators locked up their business centre.”

As he could not have access to his money, the couple decided to go back home, trusting God for safe delivery, he said.

Unfortunately, their situation took a turn for the worse.

”My wife began labour around 11 pm. Since I could not withdraw any money, I called the attention of a nurse within our locality. But as my wife delivered, blood was coming out non-stop. All efforts by the nurse to stop the bleeding failed,” he recalled.