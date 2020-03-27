Imam of Peace v Buharists, The Cult of Covik – Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

1.

The same Bubu that went to Obodo oyinbo to call us lazy?????

Defend him for where???

Hook rope in his gap tooth and drag him abeg. — Ogbonge Twitta Aunty (@Marrgarritah) March 27, 2020

Drag him like small gen.

2.

@NCDCgov please arrest my father and his friends. There’s a party in Ijebu. Please — Onizuka (@__PeetaH) March 27, 2020

You are a snitch but thanks for putting the country first. You shall be rewarded.

3.

With the way this Imam of peace is dragging Buhari, you’ll think Buhari offended the whole universe.

BTW, drag him well sir 😭😭🙏 — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) March 27, 2020

It is what he deserves.

4.

The reason why Akin Alabi keeps bald head is because the brain kukuma dey empty. — Martins Billion MBA 🎓✈️ (@Martins_Foundat) March 27, 2020

Ah.

5.

Don’t let Imam of Peace distract you from the fact that TB Joshua prophesied that coronavirus would end today. 9hrs, 14mins to go, we are still waiting. — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) March 27, 2020

We are still waiting too.

6.

Remember that imam of peace is not in Nigeria, you that you are in Nigeria better mind what you say or just stick to retweeting and liking his tweet. I’m sure they are already curating list of people that DSS will carry after this whole thing is over. — Alhaji Royz🀄️ (@royzkingin) March 27, 2020

7.