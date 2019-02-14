In Solkjaer, Manchester United may just have gotten a permanent boss

Manchester United seems to have become an entirely different side since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solkjaer in December.

The club had endured so much setback under the former manager Jose Mourinho, the arrival of Ole Gunnar has brought a great air of confidence to the club, setting them back to winning ways.

Unbeaten in his first eleven matches, the former Manchester United striker has recorded more wins in the EPL than Jose Mourinho did this season. He has won eight of his nine premier league games, a gross improvement to Mourinho’s seven wins in seventeen matches.

The Norwegian has also taken Manchester United from a twilight zone to within top four of the table, A feat that Mourinho had referred to as a “miracle.”

Solkjaer has equally silenced his detractors and proved his ingenuity beyond doubt, having brought a complete and utter freshness to the club. Suddenly, Manchester United is perceived again with some reverence as in the days of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Norwegian has an in-depth understanding of the club and has let off the shackles that bound the attacking players, he obviously amassed good managerial sense from Sir Alex Ferguson when he played under the big man.

The big question is whether he will be able to continue producing these great results over a long time. Can he sustain the team’s mood and spirit for a long stretch of time?

There are few teams that have managed this feat, and whether Ole has the necessary skills to sustain his success is the real concern, as he might still be enjoying a good honeymoon in Manchester United just yet.

His reign at Cardiff was not something to write home about, the club had mediocre staffing and the players were below par and didn’t adapt well to his philosophy. But at old Trafford however the players seem to fit his philosophy and he is making a great mark.

Sometimes, a manager can be a perfect match for a club and he may fail at other clubs. It appears Solkjaer can produce results continually at old Stafford and is the perfect match.

The only dent to Ole’s expedition at Old Trafford is his patchy start to the Champion’s league knock out stage.

The 2:0 loss to PSG has brought an end to his magnificent unbeaten streak and there is little hope of restoration of the clubs capsizing Champion’s league campaign. Paul Pogba‘s red card is a major set back, the French will not feature when they travel to France next week. However, If Manchester United continues on a positive note and finishes top four, It will be a little harsh if the Club does not retain the Norwegian as permanent boss.

Prior to Solkjaer’s appointment as interim manager, the likes of Mauricio Potchettinho, Zidane Zidane and Antonio Conte were listed as favourites for the job, but the Norwegian’s strong start is a good pointer that he may well be the surprise manager to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford.