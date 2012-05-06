InCaseYouMissedIt: N6.43 trillion saved from removal of police checkpoints

by Lekan Olanrewaju

Just in case you thought Police “checkpoints” had any hope of making a return in the future, the Inspector General of Police has stated that it is never going to happen. Speaking at an interactive session with traditional rulers, leaders of thought, businessmen and town union executives in Awka, Anambra State on Friday, the acting IG, Muhammed Abubakar pointed out that the abolishment of roadblocks was a beneficial action and a positive step towards the eradication of corruption within the police force.

“This is the only country in the world where roads are blocked with sticks, drums and all sorts of things in the name of police check points.” he said. He noted that corruption in the police had seen a reduction of about 70% since the removal of all roadblocks.

“Through the ban of road blocks, the police have curbed at least 70 per cent of corruption among its rank and file” he said.

“We are dealing with the real duties that the police force was set up to do” he continued, revealing that Nigerians have been saved about N6.43 trillion due to the removal of checkpoints.

He also revealed that about 50,000 policemen would be undergoing reorientation training exercises on ethics, conduct and mannerism in an effort to improve their capacity.

“My administration is ready to build a friendly police force that will protect Nigerians, provide security for every citizen, build a well trained and well kitted force that is able to discharge its duties.” he said.

“We will build a force that would not harass citizens of Nigeria, and with the assistance of every Nigerian, the Nigeria Police Force would realise Mr President’s assurance of providing better security for people and government of Nigeria.”