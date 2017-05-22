Indonesian police arrests 141 over gay claims

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The Police in Indonesia have arrested 141 men who reportedly attended a ‘gay sex party’ in the capital Jakarta on Sunday, BBC reports.

The report says the men who attended included a Briton, a Singaporean, paying $14 (185,000 rupiahs) to attend.

It is no news that the country has been hostile towards the LGBTQ community. However, homosexuality is not illegal under the law, except in the Aceh province.

The Jakarta police spokesman, Raden Argo Yuwono, said, “There were gay people who were caught strip-teasing and masturbating in the scene”.

Some of the men arrested could therefore be charged according to the laws that restrict pornography.