[The Alausa Blog]: Photos of Ambode,Tinubu at the 2017 Eyo Festival #LagosAt50

The Eyo festival 2017 was a beautiful, colorful celebration, as part of activities to celebrate the ongoing Lagos at 50 celebrations. The event held Saturday, at the Tafawa Balewa Square(TBS) on Lagos Island. The traditional Eyo festival is celebrated in Lagos on special occasions, or as respect for a prominent member of the Lagos society or a son/daughter indigene of Lagos after the approval of the Oba of Lagos.

The festival was attended by major names in Lagos state, including the Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, APC Leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and many more.

See photos below;