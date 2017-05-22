Fayose’s decision to probe my govt will be futile – Fayemi

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi has said Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose’s decision to probe his administration will be futile.

In a statement by his media aide, Yinka Oyebode, Fayemi said Fayose was going against the law by probing a matter that is already in court.

“It is obvious, Governor Fayose is desperate to probe the administration of his predecessor in office, Dr Kayode Fayemi, for personal vendetta,” the statement read.

“Yet, he is advised to be guided by the rule of law and decency in this wild goose chase.

“The governor and members of the panel are reminded that the two cases involving the house of assembly, its leadership and top officials of the present administration are still pending In an Abuja high court and a federal high court in Ado, thus making it an act of illegality for another panel to look into the matter.

“The governor is advised to concentrate on the serious task of governance and refrain from shadow chasing which the current pursuit of personal vendetta through a kangaroo committee clearly represents.”