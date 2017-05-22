Fayose constitutes panel to probe Fayemi

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has set up a panel to probe the former governor, Kayode Fayemi, who is the current minister of solid minerals and development.

The panel, headed by Bamidele Oyewole, a retired high court judge, was inaugurated in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state capital, at 10am on Monday, was given three months to submit its report.

“In compliance with the resolution of the Ekiti state house of assembly passed on the 10th of May, 2017, urging His Excellency, the Governor of Ekiti state to look into the financial transactions of Ekiti state under the administration of Dr John Kayode Fayemi, His Excellency, Dr Peter Ayodele Fayose, acting pursuant to section 2 of the Ekiti state commission of inquiry law cap C10 laws of Ekiti state 2012, has constituted a judicial commission of inquiry to look into the financial transactions of Ekiti state between 2010 and 2014.

“The terms of reference of the commission are as follows:

“To ascertain how much Ekiti State Government received as statutory allocations during the period under review and how same were disbursed.

“To look into the financial transactions of Ekiti state between 2010 and 2014.

“To ascertain the amount received on behalf of the state from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

“To investigate the allegation of fraud/loss of funds, including the diversion and conversion of the State Universal Basic Education Board Fund.

“To ascertain the amount the Ekiti state government took as loans during the period under review and how they were utilised and all other issues relating to the finances of the Ekiti state government within the period under review and;

“To make appropriate recommendations to the Ekiti state government.

“The judicial commission of inquiry has three (3) months to submit its report to the governor.”

The members of the panel are:

Silas Bamidele Oyewole – Chairman.

Gbemiga Adaramola (State DPP/ Chairman, NBA Ado-Ekiti)- Secretary

Bolawale Awe

Idowu Ayenimo

Omodara O. Vincent

Oladele Blessing

Adesoba Oluremi

S.B.J Bamise

Source: The Cable