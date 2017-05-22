‘For the second time in 2 weeks, President Buhari is dead’

by Azeez Adeniyi
There have been rumours recently that President Muhammadu Buhari has died in London where he is currently on medical vacation.
Buhari had returned to London on May 7 for a medical follow-up after earlier spending about two months in the UK.
Former member of the British Parliament, Eric Joyce has claimed that Buhari died in London over the weekend.
In a series of tweets, Joyce sent his condolences to the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari and his family.
[Read Also: POLITICIANS GO EXTRA LENGTHS TO ENSURE BUHARI’S DEATH – MEDIA AIDE]
He wrote, “Very sad to learn hear of the death of President Buhari, whom I campaigned for. Thoughts with his wife
@aishambuhari and family.
“The president of one of the world’s largest and most sensitive countries died in London today.In our main news bulletins, not a word.”
[Read Also: SHAME UPON EVIL WISHERS | ADESINA BLASTS THOSE WISHING BUHARI DEAD]
Rumours of the President’s death had been rife when he first travelled to the UK for medical vacation.
Nigerians had demanded that he makes a video to dismiss the rumours even as the presidency continued to release pictures.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter
3 Comments
HOW MUCH DOES WIKE/FAYOSE PAID FOR THESE SPONSORED UNFOUNDED STORY-
Not my biz!
Maybe