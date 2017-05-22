Supreme Court dismisses Sheriff’s motion to stop Makarfi’s appeal

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The Supreme Court led by Justice Walter Onnoghen has struck out the application of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, asking the court not to hear the appeal of Ahmed Makarfi.

Makarfi had a filed an appeal at the apex court to challenge the judgement of the Port-Harcourt division of the Appeal Court which sacked his caretaker committee and confirmed Sheriff as chairman of the party.

The hearing of the matter was fixed for May 25.

 

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Backstory: How Tinubu and Obanikoro’s relationship went sour over Lagos governorship battle

Musiliu Obanikoro badly wants to join the APC, he just doesn’t know it yet | Our thoughts on his latest interview

‘Leave if you want to’ – PDP tells Fayose