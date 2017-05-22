Supreme Court dismisses Sheriff’s motion to stop Makarfi’s appeal

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The Supreme Court led by Justice Walter Onnoghen has struck out the application of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, asking the court not to hear the appeal of Ahmed Makarfi.

Makarfi had a filed an appeal at the apex court to challenge the judgement of the Port-Harcourt division of the Appeal Court which sacked his caretaker committee and confirmed Sheriff as chairman of the party.

The hearing of the matter was fixed for May 25.