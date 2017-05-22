The Thread: “Dark ritual” Awesome cosmic powers” | Twitter is curious about this ‘ritual’ Trump performed in Saudi Arabia

At the inauguration of the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, President Trump,  King Salman of Saudi Arabia and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt put their hands on an “orb” to officially activate the centre. The intention was to launch a splashy welcome video, Saudi Gazette reports.

They certainly achieved that and then some, as Twitter erupted with online jokes, drawing comparisons between the picture and comic characters.

Do see below:

