The Thread: “Dark ritual” Awesome cosmic powers” | Twitter is curious about this ‘ritual’ Trump performed in Saudi Arabia

At the inauguration of the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, President Trump, King Salman of Saudi Arabia and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt put their hands on an “orb” to officially activate the centre. The intention was to launch a splashy welcome video, Saudi Gazette reports.
They certainly achieved that and then some, as Twitter erupted with online jokes, drawing comparisons between the picture and comic characters.
Do see below:
tfw you and your friends unearth an ancient alien hell orb and combine your powers inside it to stop superman >>>>> pic.twitter.com/kzsYEKC4R0
— jon hendren (@fart) May 21, 2017
One #orb to find them.
One orb to rule them all and in the darkness bind them. pic.twitter.com/tsFYX3pzm1
— NopeSec (@NeuralCulture) May 21, 2017
Does this not look like a scene from a James Bond film?
The point when the supervillains form a pact to take over the world. pic.twitter.com/ISiXStaaSc
— Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) May 21, 2017
@cd_hooks it's totally the Orb of Peace from the end of The Phantom Menace pic.twitter.com/KuBEIfKWdY
— Will T (@historicus91) May 21, 2017
Knew I'd seen it somewhere before. pic.twitter.com/LqBWxYnxr5
— Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 22, 2017
For clarification, this is not a Satanic ritual. pic.twitter.com/CccP39fqN4
— The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) May 22, 2017
trump 100% made a wish when he touched the orb pic.twitter.com/S0TlxgxtBY
— KRANG T. NELSON (@KrangTNelson) May 21, 2017
@KrangTNelson *camera zooms out to reveal wish* pic.twitter.com/rvfswinR28
— Haver (@HaverOfOpinions) May 21, 2017
"Double, double toil and trouble;
Fire burn, and caldron bubble." pic.twitter.com/Zp7whnPzCk
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 21, 2017
@kumailn pic.twitter.com/pGLPlEQXd5
— RJ (@bobismighty) May 22, 2017
@kumailn When asked what they were thinking when their hands were on the globe: pic.twitter.com/XU8Eo4DJ5E
— Bronco Bama (@BronckoBamma) May 21, 2017
.@kumailn nope. pic.twitter.com/tAfiF57nqq
— Sam Levine (@Sam_Levine) May 22, 2017
The next Lord of the Rings movie looks terrible. pic.twitter.com/gVhv5bt0rK
— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) May 21, 2017
@Mikel_Jollett Sean Spicer (tomorrow): "That was a World Class Orb. The only and Bestest Orb on Earth. Trump touched it better than anyone there!" pic.twitter.com/j5Gkrh5Foa
— Mark Bland (@markbland) May 22, 2017
@Mikel_Jollett .#IHaveQuestions
Do you get a feeling they are just making up rituals to play with Trump's head? #TrumpinSaudi pic.twitter.com/aauxnZqVdz
— «Harvey Esquire» (@HarveyEsq) May 21, 2017
@Mikel_Jollett @JoshuaThifault Three rings for the Arab kings under the desert sky,
One for the Orange lord on his gold throne, in Washington where the bureaucrats lie.
— ThunderStruck (@thunderstruckcp) May 21, 2017
big deal some guys put their hands on a glowing orb it's not like they're going to get super powers oh my god this is how space jam started pic.twitter.com/3rGPNr4yPD
— Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) May 22, 2017
Why does this look like the scene in Harry Potter where the death eaters find the prophecy orb in the department of mysteries pic.twitter.com/VYW5LfpUly
— CMC (@ChaseClynch_) May 21, 2017
"Elites scoff, but in the working class suburbs of Grand Rapids voters are glad Trump is practicing orb magic with Arab dictators."
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 21, 2017
Spicer: All I can say is the President is fatigued now because he streamed his awesome cosmic powers into The Orb. PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/4It1u8RqWj
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 21, 2017
oh you know, a bunch of plutocrats in a darkened room putting their hands on a glowing orb in a totally non-illuminati kind of way pic.twitter.com/Q2Ue2FBi6l
— shrill 🇺🇸🌲🏀 (@theshrillest) May 21, 2017
"With this orb we shall escape from the Phantom Zone, and Superman will never see us coming!" pic.twitter.com/9MIILbU6dn
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 22, 2017
"Everyone grab on to the cosmic sphere. It's much better than a cosmic cube…believe me!" (HT @PresVillain) #HailHydra pic.twitter.com/7jKLQIdXRt
— Ben Gross (@bhgross144) May 21, 2017
I am gone from Twitter for like a few hours, and now Trump is a holding a Palantír! WHAT ELSE HAVE I MISSED?! IS BANNON A WRAITH NOW?! #ORB pic.twitter.com/uZ4xthYIvm
— chrisError (@chrisError) May 21, 2017
Everyone freaking out, it's a GLOBE
You can see the continents
Just a conclave of powerful men laying hands on a fiery globe
This is normal pic.twitter.com/FEo4auHVfm
— James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) May 21, 2017
