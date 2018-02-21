[The Injustice Blog] Bishop Okpaleke’s resignation five years after consecration calls for worry

Five years after, the crisis that has ridden the Ahiara Catholic diocese in Mbaise area of Imo seems to have finally come to an end with the resignation of the embattled Bishop of the Diocese, Peter Okpaleke. Okpaleke who has experienced the most stressful five years in his service to God and the Catholic Church was appointed Bishop of the diocese by retired Pope Benedict XVI.

However, his appointment was rejected on a clannish basis as Okpaleke, an indigene of Anambra is not from Ahiara town – a decision the priests and laity of the diocese rejected because according to them, the diocesan is the “right” of an Mbiase man and not an “outsider”. That Okpaleke is qualified for the position was not taking into consideration, that his nomination came from the Vatican was not enough – all because he is not from Mbaise, hence, he is unfit to lead the Diocese.

His consecration ceremony was stalled as he was prevented from gaining access to the church by the congregants and some priests thus necessitating the relocation of the consecration ceremony to another part of the state. However, the crisis could not be resolved despite countless interventions from the Vatican, the Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria and other well-meaning Nigerians couldn’t placate the members of the Diocese.

In 2017, the crisis took another turn as Pope Francis sent a strongly worded letter to the diocese where he condemned the act of hostility towards Okpaleke and asked that all priests in the diocese tender a letter of apology to the Vatican and another letter of allegiance to Okpaleke. The order was complied with by some while others disobeyed.

On Monday, February 19, 2018, Okpaleke’s resigned from his position, signalling an end to the prolonged crisis. Okpaleke’s resignation may bring a breath of fresh air to the diocese, but the actions of the diocesans has shown that the lack of unity in Nigeria is a problem that has eaten deep into our religious institutions, a situation we will pay a huge price for sooner or later.

The hostility towards Okpaleke by the church has shown the revival in our churches is entering a stage of comatose and has presented the church as an ordinary building rather than a place of worship. While growing up in Osun, I could remember vividly, the Pastor in charge of the Pentecostal church I attended was an Igbo man from Delta. His state of origin wasn’t a barrier and he was embraced with joy. Nowadays, occurrences like these are nearly impossible as ethnicity has eaten deep into our churches. The actions of the priest at Ahiara diocese is an utmost disappointment as they placed their personal interest above that of the Faith.

Okpaleke has resigned as the diocesan Bishop but this sent a wrong message about Nigeria to the Vatican and has set a bad precedence for other Catholic Churches across the country to follow.