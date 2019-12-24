Is a feud brewing between music journalists and artistes?

Erigga

This tweet from Ogaga Sakpaide was the first in a volley of tweet from many music industry insiders about the veracity of a number of end of year lists from prominent industry music journalists.

 

Actually, it was primarily triggered by one list, Pulse.NG recently put out a list of the top 10 rap albums of the year compiled by Motolani Alake. Conspicuously absent from that list, was Erigga New Money’s The Erigma II released late 2019 to acclaim. New Money considered this a snub and took to Twitter to not express his displeasure but also throw some very pointed accusations.

Even managers got involved.

Joey Akan weighed in, with a thread that sought to explain the real reason why Erigga Money who believed the Pulse best rap albums list of the decade was defective was actually ire at not being extended the same privileges he saw other rappers enjoy. (full disclosure Joey worked for Pulse and still has strong ties to the organization.

At some point, even M.I had to weigh in, supporting Erigga Money.

So whose report do we believe?

Is this new feud between Pulse and Erigga indicative of the larger pool of distrust between artistes and the media teams that cover and provide criticism on their work?

Is the problem that these reviews and criticisms are largely subjective?

There are a lot of questions that need answering in 2020.

