Is it time we got a Davido-Wizkid collaboration?

The rivalry between Wizkid and Davido is perhaps the most pronounced in Nigeria’s entertainment space and one thing that has always set them against each other is the battle for superiority.

While the two artistes have usually played down tension between each other, their fans have always been eager to stoke the flames of fire. It appears that they enjoy going head-to-head on any music development about either of their superstar favourites.

If Davido releases a single, it is compared to the most recent one released by Wizkid. If any music record is set by one party, fans of the other are usually quick to play it down or disregard altogether.

The nature of things between the award-winning artistes has meant that working together would be a tall order. Till date, despite being in the industry for up to a decade, there has no collaboration between the two. Several other artistes have worked with them at different points in time but not the two of them at the same time.

In a recent interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Davido submitted that he loves Wizkid and he knows the Wizkid feels the same way about him. He made reference to a time when they were both invited to the same place in order to settle what seemed to be a row between them. Davido said that they hugged and he felt things returned to normal.

Wizkid has been the more silent of the two. He hardly passes comments on alleged rivalries between him and other artistes, even on social media. However, his fan base, popular as Wizkid FC, are arguably the most notorious on Twitter streets. In Twitter language, they drag any perceived rival like a generator.

Following the release of Wizkid’s long-awaited album, ‘Made in Lagos’, Davido took to Twitter to congratulate Wizkid on the achievement. Given the history between them, the act suggests that Davido is extending an olive branch and it would not be the first time that the he openly supports Wizkid, especially on social media.

With this gesture the latest in a long line of peace moves between the two singers, neutrals will definitely be hoping that it signals the beginning of what could culminate in a collaboration. And after Wizkid and Burna recorded ‘Ginger’ together despite an alleged rivalry between the two, it is perhaps time for a ground-breaking effort involving Wizkid and Davido.