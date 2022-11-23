It would be impossible to resume voter registration before 2023 polls – INEC

Continuous voter registration (CVR) is “constitutionally and legally impossible,” according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

During a Tuesday interview with Channels Television, Festus Okoye, the INEC spokesperson, discussed the thorny subject.

INEC first established June 30 as the deadline for the CVR exercise that began in 2021, however, the date was later extended to July 31.

Some individuals and civil society organizations then filed a lawsuit against the commission for terminating the exercise, arguing that it should have been terminated 90 days before the election, as required by law.

NAN reported on Tuesday that a federal high court in Abuja has instructed INEC to resume the CVR exercise.

Read more: 2023 Elections: Court orders INEC to resume Continuous Voters Registration

The news organization then clarified that the court denied the plaintiffs’ motion.

In response, Okoye stated that INEC has not received the court’s certified true copies (CTCs).

The INEC spokesperson stated that it will be “practically impossible” to resume voter registration.

Okoye mentioned resource constraints and the mobilization of security personnel as potential obstacles to a resumption.

“It would be constitutionally and legally impossible for the commission to resume the continuous voter registration exercise,” he said.

“This is without prejudice to the commission’s position that we abide and obey judgements and orders from properly constituted courts of law.

“Realistically, it will be next to impossible for the commission to mobilise the necessary resources to go back and start the CVR.

“Second, realistically, it will be next to impossible to mobilise the number of personnel required to carry out the exercise.

“It will also be next to impossible to mobilise the number of security personnel that will be required to continue the CVR.

“Realistically, it will be logistically impossible for the commission to mobilise and go back to the exercise.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija November 23, 2022

Buhari unveils redesigned naira notes

President Muhammadu Buhari revealed the redesigned Naira banknotes suggested by the Central Bank of Nigeria on Wednesday (CBN). Mr. Godwin ...

YNaija November 22, 2022

Naira redesign: Buhari to unveil newly designed naira notes Wednesday

Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has stated that President Major General Muhammadu Buhari (ret.) will ...

YNaija November 21, 2022

The many debates around the 2022 World Cup and why they matter

Since FIFA’s 2010 decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, the tournament has been mired in controversy. The ...

YNaija November 18, 2022

Those who want to sabotage 2023 elections will face visa sanctions – US

The United States says it will impose visa sanctions on people who try to undermine Nigeria’s democratic process in 2023. ...

YNaija November 18, 2022

Chaos brewing at Twitter as it shuts down offices for the weekend #RIPTwitter

As announced in an internal memo to staff, Twitter will be closed until Monday, November 21. The firm did not ...

YNaija November 17, 2022

IGP meets with party leaders to discuss increasing security concerns regarding the 2023 elections

Usman Baba, the Inspector-General of Police, is currently meeting with the leaders of all 18 political parties participating in the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail