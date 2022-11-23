It would be impossible to resume voter registration before 2023 polls – INEC

Continuous voter registration (CVR) is “constitutionally and legally impossible,” according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

During a Tuesday interview with Channels Television, Festus Okoye, the INEC spokesperson, discussed the thorny subject.

INEC first established June 30 as the deadline for the CVR exercise that began in 2021, however, the date was later extended to July 31.

Some individuals and civil society organizations then filed a lawsuit against the commission for terminating the exercise, arguing that it should have been terminated 90 days before the election, as required by law.

NAN reported on Tuesday that a federal high court in Abuja has instructed INEC to resume the CVR exercise.

The news organization then clarified that the court denied the plaintiffs’ motion.

In response, Okoye stated that INEC has not received the court’s certified true copies (CTCs).

The INEC spokesperson stated that it will be “practically impossible” to resume voter registration.

Okoye mentioned resource constraints and the mobilization of security personnel as potential obstacles to a resumption.

“It would be constitutionally and legally impossible for the commission to resume the continuous voter registration exercise,” he said.

“This is without prejudice to the commission’s position that we abide and obey judgements and orders from properly constituted courts of law.

“Realistically, it will be next to impossible for the commission to mobilise the necessary resources to go back and start the CVR.

“Second, realistically, it will be next to impossible to mobilise the number of personnel required to carry out the exercise.

“It will also be next to impossible to mobilise the number of security personnel that will be required to continue the CVR.

“Realistically, it will be logistically impossible for the commission to mobilise and go back to the exercise.”