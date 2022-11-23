Buhari to unveil redesigned naira notes today; Boko Haram kill 10 Chadian soldiers at Nigerian border | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Buhari to unveil redesigned naira notes today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Buhari to unveil redesigned naira notes today

President Muhammadu Buhari will reveal the new naira notes on Wednesday, November 23, according to CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele.

Emefiele said this at the monthly meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the top bank in Abuja.

According to the CBN governor, the bank decided not to unveil the newly designed naira notes on the scheduled date of Thursday, December 15.

The early unveiling, according to Emefiele, will hasten the phase-out of the current naira notes.

Everyone in Nigeria has 100 days to deposit their money in the bank and get it when the new notes are issued, according to Emefiele.

He asserts that the CBN will not extend the deadline for the exchange of all old notes for new ones by commercial banks.

The CBN MPC increased the monetary policy rate from 15.5% to 16.5% while maintaining all other conditions.

CBN announced that it would redesign the 200, 500, and 1,000 naira notes in late October.

By January 31, 2023, existing notes would cease to be regarded as legal tender, according to Emefiele.

Boko Haram kills 10 Chadian soldiers at Nigerian border

According to a statement from the Chadian administration, Boko Haram militants attacked a military unit in the Lake Chad province close to the Nigerian border yesterday and killed at least 10 Chadian troops, according to Reuters.

The regiment was sent to the island of Bouka-Toullorom, between the towns of Ngouboua and Kaiga, where Boko Haram has recently launched many offensives, as a preliminary step toward establishing an army base there.

According to the statement, militants attacked early yesterday morning, killing about 10 men and injuring many more.

More than 350,000 people have died as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency, which began in northeastern Nigeria in 2009 and has since displaced millions of people.

US govt restates visa ban warning to election riggers

The United States (US) Government has reaffirmed its stance on Nigeria’s 2023 general elections, threatening visa restrictions on politicians that instigate violence or interfere with the democratic processes.

The US had earlier backed the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and electronic transmission of results.

Speaking on behalf of the United States Government in Abuja on Monday, the Political Counselor at the US Embassy in Nigeria, Rolf Olson, maintained that the US Government does not have a candidate in the 2023 elections.

Olson said, “It never ceases to amaze me how often we see comments, claims, and assertions from people in social and traditional media about what our supposed objective is in the elections, which candidate or party we favour.

“In reality, the United States does not support any party or individual candidate in this election cycle (or for that matter, in any other upcoming election). Our interest is to support transparent and credible elections that reflect the will of Nigerian voters, in a process that is conducted peacefully. Individuals seeking to undermine the democratic process may be found ineligible for visas to the United States.”

Osun inauguration: Security agencies issue warning against rumoured threat

Ahead of the Sunday, November 27, 2022 inauguration of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun State, the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Faleye Sunday Olaleye has disclosed that all security agencies in the State are ready to deal with political miscreants who are threatening to disrupt the inauguration process.

Olaleye, who is chairman of the Joint Security Council, made this known on Tuesday while inspecting the Osogbo Township Stadium venue of Sunday’s inauguration ceremony.

Leading other heads of security agencies in the State to the stadium, Olaleye revealed that the aim of the inspection is to map out strategies for the day.

According to the Osun police boss, “We have heard a lot of rumours and misinformation that the programme may be disrupted.

“We heard that thugs are coming in to take the venue by force, burn party offices, tear posters, We just want to warn them, they should not dare us, and anyone who wants to foment trouble will have themselves to blame.

“We are aware that there are thugs and we have met with the executives of the two parties and they have assured us that nothing will distort Sunday’s programme.

“But the third party spreading misinformation, we assure them that we are equal to that task as we have discussed in the meeting. We have mapped out our plans. We just want to sound a note of warning. Nobody should dare us,” he added.

Olaleye enjoined parents and guardians to warn their wards to stay clear of anything that would cause breach of peace as anyone caught will face the full wrath of the law.

While maintaining that it is not business as usual, he encouraged law abiding citizens that will be coming to the inauguration to come without apprehension as adequate security had been provided before, during and beyond the transition programme.

The Osun governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated the incumbent, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 16, 2022 Osun gubernatorial election.

Kidnappers release two Cross River doctors, others

Four other people who were abducted on Monday along the Calabar/Ikom route, including two doctors, have been released, according to the Cross River State Police Command.

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) threatened to go on strike on Monday in response to the kidnapping.

Dr. Egon Etim and Dr. Joshua Omini are the two doctors who were kidnapped.

The victims were rescued yesterday at midnight by a tactical team near the Oyanga Rubber Plantation in Akamkpa Council, according to SP Irene Ugbo, the police public relations officer who confirmed their release.

The doctors are safe and have returned to their families, according to Dr. Felix Archibong, state NMA chairman, who also confirmed their release.

He praised the state’s administration and security forces for acting quickly to save the victims.