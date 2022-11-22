I will ‘recharge’ Lake Chad if elected president – Tinubu

If elected president in 2023, Bola Tinubu, candidate for the All Progressives Congress, has promised to “recharge” Lake Chad.

Tinubu made this pledge on Tuesday, during the launch of the commercial production of crude oil and natural gas from the Kolmani Integrated Development Project.

While speaking on the issue of food scarcity and terrorism, Tinubu said “Each time we discuss the lack of food and the challenges of terrorism, you will talk about Lake Chad.

“Let me assure you, if I am elected the president, I will ‘recharge’ Lake Chad.”

Speaking about the first oil drill output in the North, the former Lagos State governor noted that the inauguration represented “renewed hope” for the country.

He further linked the event to his manifesto titled ‘A Renewed Hope’.

Tinubu said, “While we were debating, I insisted that our title for the manifesto will be ‘a renewed hope’, not knowing that today will happen. And today, it is happening. It is a renewed hope for Nigeria.”

Located along the fields of Gombe and Bauchi, the Kolmani project, with Oil Prospecting Licence 809 and 810, lies in the Gongola Basin of the Upper Benue Trough, straddling the two Northern states.

The field, according to its promoters, is to start producing about 50,000 barrels of crude oil per day and holds over one billion barrels of crude oil reserves, shooting up Nigeria’s oil reserves to over 38 billion barrels.

