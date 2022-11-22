Naira redesign: Buhari to unveil newly designed naira notes Wednesday

Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has stated that President Major General Muhammadu Buhari (ret.) will unveil the newly designed naira notes on Wednesday.

Emefiele stated this during Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee in Abuja.

The newly designed naira notes are N1,000, N500, and N200 notes.

According to the governor, the central bank would not extend the deadline of January 31, 2023 for depositing all old currency into commercial banks.

Emefiele said on October 26, 2022, that the CBN would begin issuing the revised N200, N500, and N1,000 notes on December 15, 2022. He has, however, stated that the CBN will not wait until December 15, but will reveal it on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (tomorrow).

He said, “100 days is enough for any person from any part of Nigeria to deposit his money in the bank and get his money when the new notes are released.

“For information, indeed, we are no longer waiting till December 15th to unveil and begin to release the new notes.

“By the special grace of God, tomorrow, which is the 23rd of November 2022, the President has graciously accepted to unveil the new currencies and the new currencies will be unveiled tomorrow at the Federal Executive Chamber by 10am.”

