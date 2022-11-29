I’ve Been Single For Too Long, Wizkid Laments

Singer Ayodeji Balogun, better known by his stage name Wizkid, has admitted that he has been lonely for far too long. Taking to his Snapchat account, the “Bad to Me” singer said he needs “one or two” because he has been single for too long.

The musician has revealed that he is not married but has fathered four children with three different women.

Boluwatife Balogun is Wizkid’s firstborn child with his first baby mama, the entrepreneur and Creative Director of Czar And Czarina, Sola Ogudu. In 2011, when Boluwatife Balogun was born, his mother was only 19 years old.

Ayodeji Balogun, the second son of the singer, is from Binta Diallo, a Guinean model living in the United States.

The singer’s manager and British brand consultant Jada Pollock is the mother of his third son, Zion Balogun.

In addition, it was announced that in September, Jada gave birth to the singer’s fourth kid and first daughter.

After her boyfriend, Wizkid discussed his relationship status, his manager and baby mama Jada Pollock finally spoke up.

Fans have long speculated that he is dating Jada Pollock, the mother of his third child.

Reacting, Jada, said that she is working on keeping her emotions in check.

In a series of deleted tweets, she wrote; ”Taking arguments to social media is never going to end well.