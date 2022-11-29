I’ve Been Single For Too Long, Wizkid Laments

Singer Ayodeji Balogun, better known by his stage name Wizkid, has admitted that he has been lonely for far too long. Taking to his Snapchat account, the “Bad to Me” singer said he needs “one or two” because he has been single for too long.

The musician has revealed that he is not married but has fathered four children with three different women.

Boluwatife Balogun is Wizkid’s firstborn child with his first baby mama, the entrepreneur and Creative Director of Czar And Czarina, Sola Ogudu. In 2011, when Boluwatife Balogun was born, his mother was only 19 years old.

Ayodeji Balogun, the second son of the singer, is from Binta Diallo, a Guinean model living in the United States.

The singer’s manager and British brand consultant Jada Pollock is the mother of his third son, Zion Balogun.

In addition, it was announced that in September, Jada gave birth to the singer’s fourth kid and first daughter.

After her boyfriend, Wizkid discussed his relationship status, his manager and baby mama Jada Pollock finally spoke up.

Fans have long speculated that he is dating Jada Pollock, the mother of his third child.

Reacting, Jada, said that she is working on keeping her emotions in check.

In a series of deleted tweets, she wrote; ”Taking arguments to social media is never going to end well.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija November 29, 2022

Asake is back with stunning brand-new visuals for his smash tune ‘Organise’

Nigerian Afrobeats musician Asake has unveiled the music video for “Organise,” the hit single from his platinum-selling debut album Mr. Money ...

YNaija November 28, 2022

Chacha Eke and husband ‘reunite’

The Nollywood star Chacha Eke looks to be back together with ex-husband Austin Faani Ikechukwu, despite having said they were ...

YNaija November 25, 2022

Senegal becomes the first African team to win at the World Cup after defeating Qatar 3-1

Senegal becomes the first African team to win a World Cup match after defeating Qatar 3-1. Qatar, on the other ...

YNaija November 25, 2022

Ghana’s Black Stars are a far superior team than the Super Eagles – BBNaija’s Pere

Reality TV star Pere Egbi, often known as “the General,” congratulated the Black Stars of Ghana despite their 3-2 loss ...

YNaija November 25, 2022

JUST IN: Gospel singer Sammie Okposo is dead

Several sources say that well-known Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo died early on Friday morning. Reports say that the singer, ...

YNaija November 24, 2022

Soludo and Peter Obi embrace after meeting in Awka

Peter Obi, presidential candidate for the Labour Party, LP, and Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra state, met today in ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail