Jonathan’s statement is an attempt to divert attention from his wife’s “sins” – Presidency

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan Thursday said the ruling All Progressives Congress )(APC) is full of lies and propaganda.
Reactions:
- Presidency (according to Vanguard): It is an attempt to divert attention from what it described as the multiple corruption allegations facing his wife, Mrs Patience Jonathan.
- APC: expressed disbelief that Jonathan was bold enough to utter the words as the party challenged him to dispassionately study the reasons he lost the 2015 presidential election.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter
1 Comment
GOV’T OF LIES-IF YES, BUT I’M NOT GULLIBLE TO BE DECEIVED THAT FOR THE PAST 12 MONTHS IT IS NOT WIKE, FAYOSE, F F K, OMOKRI THAT HAVE SPREAD THE HIGHEST PROPAGANDA AND FALSEHOOD TO APPEASE GEJ’ AT ALL COST. GEJ, USES HIS WIFE/DIEZANI TO MILK THE NATION DRY THAT LED WHERE WE ARE TODAY DESPITE PMB’s EFFORT TO SANITISE THE SYSTEM.