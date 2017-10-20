Jonathan’s statement is an attempt to divert attention from his wife’s “sins” – Presidency

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan Thursday said the ruling All Progressives Congress )(APC) is full of lies and propaganda.

Reactions:

  • Presidency (according to Vanguard): It is an attempt to divert attention from what it described as the multiple corruption allegations facing his wife, Mrs Patience Jonathan.
  • APC: expressed disbelief that Jonathan was bold enough to utter the words as the party challenged him to dispassionately study the reasons he lost the 2015 presidential election.

