Joshua did not date my wife | Amir Khan apologises to boxing champion

British boxer, Amir Kahna has apologised to heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua after accusing him of dating his wife.

Khan had accused Joshua during an outburst with his ex-wife, Faryal on Twitter.

However on Friday, Faryal apologised ro Joshua and fans for the public outburst.

She wrote on Twitter, “I’ve been quiet for some time… because I myself didn’t know what’s going on. Everything that’s going on is just not right and a complete misunderstanding.

“The screenshots sent to Amir were “fake” and Amir thought Joshua and I were speaking… when we have never even met.

“Anger took the better of him and he tweeted away without thinking there was absolutely NO truth to it.

“It’s all cleared up with both teams now and again, there was NOTHING like that going on. Apologies for all this nonsense. Let’s get on with life now…”

The boxer also sent a personal message to Joshua, apologising for the accusation.

”Glad all is cleared up and all lies. I got angry like any man would. No truth to it. Good to know. All the best,” he wrote.