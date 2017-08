President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with governors of 36 states at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President had earlier met with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

VIDEO: President Muhammadu Buhari meets with governors of the 36 states of the federation today at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/lG39srScLt — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 25, 2017