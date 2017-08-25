JAMB announces date for commencement of 2017/18 admission

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) through the Head, Information and Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin on Friday in Abuja, says the admission processes for 2017/2018 will commence on September 15 and close on January 31, 2018, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Benjamin said that the direct entry applications for admission would close Sept. 15.

Key excerpts:

“We have come up with Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) this year. This entails that once candidates are admitted and the institution approves, then JAMB will approve, the information about the candidates will be keyed into CAPS automatically.”

“What we are trying to do now is that we are looking at the perimeter realistically; we decided to come up with a new strategy aimed at ensuring the actual data.”

He also explains…

The cut-off mark was not the decision of JAMB, but the heads of tertiary institutions at the policy meeting.

They decided that their institutions should be allowed to determine their own cut-off point based on their own peculiarities, but nobody for whatever reason should go below 120.

What we are all doing is to ensure that the power given to tertiary institutions is based on policies which established them.

He noted that most tertiary institutions did not comply with the previous 180 cut-off mark that was given last year.