Osinbajo’s health speech: Hypocrisy or honesty?

by Alexander O. Onukwue

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has criticized the thousands of Nigerians who go abroad for medical tourism, according to a speech given on his behalf by Mr Osita Okechukwu.

At the first day of the two-day national health dialogue organised by the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, PTCIJ, the Project for Advocacy in Child and Family Health, PACFaH, and the Project Pink Blue, Mr Okechukwu expressed the VP’s lament that the culture of seeking medical treatments outside the country “drained the nation’s reserves”.

This comes just five days after President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country after 103 days away in London.

On the campaign trail in 2-15, Buhari and Osinbajo had criticized medical tourism, vowing to end the trend. Yet, the President has embarked on two trips this year for a total of more than 155 days at a cost that has been evaluated by many as running into thousands of dollars.

It can be assumed that Vice President wanted to send an honest message to the audience attending the health dialogue, without looking to sugar-coat the problems of the nation. It appears hypocritical to condemn the act when it is done by private citizens if the Government officials are allowed to do so.

However, it could be the President Buhari’s extended admission of guilt, even if he would not say so himself. The President has been working from home, raising whispers about the extent of his recovery and the possibility that he could make another trip out of the country for medical reasons. With his health challenge unrevealed, it is difficult to say if he is going out of the country for a treatment that could be obtained within the country.