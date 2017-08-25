[The Presidential Blog] Here’s what happens when the Presidency tries to be petty

The Nigerian Presidency is getting all the L right now for trying to clamp down of citizens’ right to freely express speech and thoughts.

This week, on a Channels TV programme, the director of Defence Information, Major-General John Enenche said the Military will now monitor the activities of Nigerians on social media.

In this country, and in 2017, being Nigerian is synonymous with being extra. So somebody somewhere quickly created a DefenseMonitor handle on Twitter (the rationale obviously must have been: since we are all mad here).

Or so it seems because the Presidency, througj its Office of Digital Engagement, has made so much fuss about ensuring the account has been taken down. But then again, Nigerians are extra and Reno Omokri is easily one of those who do the mostest .He figured it would be the right time to drop some nuggets.

What he did not know (more correctly, hasn’t picked up) is that the person (or people, if you prefer political correctness) that runs the digital office is ace at pulling out the receipts.

What happened next is better presented straight from source rather than explained.

Wow! Reno set himself up for that one.

However, there was someone watching from the sidelines who did not lose sight of the real argument – Demola Ojo. And that’s where we changed our stance – it’s the digital office that played itself.

Here’s how Demola sees this whole business:

And his argument is compelling; especially when you consider the Military spokesman did say that they’ll be monitoring. Yes, he used the word “monitor”.