[The Presidential Blog] What exactly is the FG doing with their website?

On Tuesday morning when we tried to no avail to open the official website for the Federal government of Nigeria, we panicked. Could the same thing that happened to Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s website and Babatunde Fashola’s Twitter had descended upon the Federal Government website?

So the thing is that the Vice President has had a dormant website for as long as we have been checking and there’s absolutely no understanding why. As for the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, he occasionally gets some Asian people taking over his Twitter.

So you can understand why we got scared to find the FG’s statehouse.gov.ng inaccessible.

When we checked back, we found that the website is now under construction.

Well, we are waiting. We await the transformation that the Presidential Office of Digital Engagement is putting the website through.

Shame we didn’t keep a snapshot of what the old one looked like before now.