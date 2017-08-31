Donald Trump to meet with the “Big 6” to modify the tax code

U.S. President Donald Trump will Tuesday, meet with the “Big Six” group negotiating a plan to remodel the tax code to go over its work, according to a report by Politico.

The Big Six includes the leaders of the House and Senate, the chairmen of the chambers’ tax-writing committees, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director, Gary Cohn.

The Big Six wants to share their efforts with returning members of the House and Senate tax-writing committees and, if they get the required support, will begin moving legislation through the House Ways and Means Committee.

The group of GOP congressional leaders and administration officials has been meeting behind closed doors in hopes of getting the House, Senate and White House on the same page on revamping the code, a top priority for Republicans.