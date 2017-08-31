The Beatz Awards call for entry

THE BEATZ AWARDSTM is here again for her annual award event, created to celebrate the creative minds behind music production, distribution and business.

It’s her call for entry for THE BEATZ AWARDS 3, Yes 3 ……

This is the third edition and we will be accepting entries in 29 voting categories this year. See list below:

CATEGORIES:

  1. BEST PRODUCER
  2. NEW DISCOVERY PRODUCER
  3. BEST AFRO POP PRODUCER
  4. BEST AFRO BEAT PRODUCER
  5. BEST AFRO R&B PRODUCER
  6. BEST AFRO HIP-HOP PRODUCER
  7. BEST AFRO HIGHLIFE PRODUCER
  8. BEST AFRO ROCK PRODUCER
  9. BEST AFRO SOUL PRODUCER
  10. BEST AFRO DANCEHALL PRODUCER
  11. BEST AFRO JAZZ PRODUCER
  12. BEST AFRO GOSPEL PRODUCER
  13. BEST DJ MALE
  14. BEST DJ FEMALE
  15. BEST MIXING & MASTERING ENGINEER
  16. BEST RADIO STATION
  17. BEST ENTERTAINMENT STATION AWARD (TERRESTRIAL)
  18. BEST ENTERTAINMENT STATION AWARD (CABLE)
  19. BEST ARTIST MANAGER
  20. BEST MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTOR
  21. BEST EVENT PROMOTER
  22. BEST OAP
  23. BEST RECORD COMPANY (MARKETER)
  24. BEST RECORD LABEL
  25. BEST BLOG
  26. BEST ONLINE MUSIC PLATFORM
  27. BEST CHOREOGRAPHER
  28. BEST SONG WRITER
  29. BEST LIVE BAND

Please Note that:

Entries are welcomed for the year in review (September 2016 – August 2017).

All professionals of the under listed categories of Nigerian origin living either on the continent or abroad are eligible.

You may submit works in more than one category of the 29 voting categories of the award, but each entry registration must be done and submitted separately.

Producers/Directors/Songwriters must submit their works digitally via THE BEATZ AWARDSTM website:  www.thebeatzawards.com/

Any fabrication of material about any artistic work or the producer/director/songwriter renders the entry null and void.

If a song/video promotes violence○ or abuse, it will not be considered for the award.

NB: Any work submitted by any professional or a representative has automatically granted authorisation to THE BEATZ AWARDSTM to use the artiste’s image, video, music, sound, beat and biography for promotion of the artiste and THE BEATZ AWARDSTM adverts on television, print, radio, online and social media platforms.

THE BEATZ AWARDSTM reserves the right to disqualify any work that fails to adhere to the guidelines and rules of submission.

THE BEATZ AWARDSTM invites every qualified professional within the music industry to submit their entry, via: http://www.thebeatzawards.com/

For more info,

Visit:                     www.thebeatzawards.com

Twitter:                @thebeatzawards

Instagram:           @thebeatzawards

Facebook:             www.facebook.com/thebeatzawards

