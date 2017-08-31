The Beatz Awards call for entry

THE BEATZ AWARDSTM is here again for her annual award event, created to celebrate the creative minds behind music production, distribution and business.

It’s her call for entry for THE BEATZ AWARDS 3, Yes 3 ……

This is the third edition and we will be accepting entries in 29 voting categories this year. See list below:

CATEGORIES:

BEST PRODUCER NEW DISCOVERY PRODUCER BEST AFRO POP PRODUCER BEST AFRO BEAT PRODUCER BEST AFRO R&B PRODUCER BEST AFRO HIP-HOP PRODUCER BEST AFRO HIGHLIFE PRODUCER BEST AFRO ROCK PRODUCER BEST AFRO SOUL PRODUCER BEST AFRO DANCEHALL PRODUCER BEST AFRO JAZZ PRODUCER BEST AFRO GOSPEL PRODUCER BEST DJ MALE BEST DJ FEMALE BEST MIXING & MASTERING ENGINEER BEST RADIO STATION BEST ENTERTAINMENT STATION AWARD (TERRESTRIAL) BEST ENTERTAINMENT STATION AWARD (CABLE) BEST ARTIST MANAGER BEST MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTOR BEST EVENT PROMOTER BEST OAP BEST RECORD COMPANY (MARKETER) BEST RECORD LABEL BEST BLOG BEST ONLINE MUSIC PLATFORM BEST CHOREOGRAPHER BEST SONG WRITER BEST LIVE BAND

Please Note that:

Entries are welcomed for the year in review (September 2016 – August 2017).

All professionals of the under listed categories of Nigerian origin living either on the continent or abroad are eligible.

You may submit works in more than one category of the 29 voting categories of the award, but each entry registration must be done and submitted separately.

Producers/Directors/Songwriters must submit their works digitally via THE BEATZ AWARDSTM website: www.thebeatzawards.com/

Any fabrication of material about any artistic work or the producer/director/songwriter renders the entry null and void.

If a song/video promotes violence○ or abuse, it will not be considered for the award.

NB: Any work submitted by any professional or a representative has automatically granted authorisation to THE BEATZ AWARDSTM to use the artiste’s image, video, music, sound, beat and biography for promotion of the artiste and THE BEATZ AWARDSTM adverts on television, print, radio, online and social media platforms.

THE BEATZ AWARDSTM reserves the right to disqualify any work that fails to adhere to the guidelines and rules of submission.

THE BEATZ AWARDSTM invites every qualified professional within the music industry to submit their entry, via: http://www.thebeatzawards.com/

