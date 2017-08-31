No decisive progress on key Brexit issues – EU’s chief negotiator

Michel Barnier, EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, has revealed there is “no decisive progress” on cogent issues in talks with the UK, thus, putting him at odds with his British counterpart, Brexit secretary, secretary, David Davis, according to the Guardian UK.

The third round of exit talks in Brussels which could be adjudged tense as Barnier was scathing about the “UK’s approach to the financial settlement, jurisdiction over citizens’ rights and access to the single market”.

Trust between the two sides is still far-fetched on the “divorce bill” and on the future of citizens, according to the EU negotiator who said, “How can we build trust and start discussing the future relationship? We have to address these things together seriously.”

He equally sent a frank warning that the single market would not be undermined by Brexit, saying it was impossible for an individual country to determine the fate of market’s regulations from the outside.

The chief negotiator stressed further, “The UK wants to take back control, wants to adopt its own standards and regulations – but it also wants to have these standards recognised automatically in the EU. That is what UK papers ask for. This is simply impossible. You cannot be outside the single market and shape its legal order.”

Conversely, the British Brexit Secretary said, “there had been some concrete progress in the talks. I mean, Michel referred to one, but I think there’s been more than that”.

Mr Davis further expressed his frustration at the EU's unwavering stance on financial matters and its defiance in allowing further discussions on the future relationship between the two sides.

“It’s fair to say across the piece we have a very different legal stance. I think we have succeeded in building mutual understanding, but it is also clear that there are still significant differences to be bridged.”

Barnier, though denied he was angry and claimed he had “the calm of a mountaineer”, but repeated several times in the short press conference that he was deeply concerned about the lack of ample time. He insisted, “Time is passing quickly and it was short to begin with. The fundamental question [to which] we must find an answer is this: will we have an organised and orderly withdrawal, or will the UK be exiting without agreement, with all the consequences we have already explained?”

Dismissing suggestions that talks could become more frequent, Davis said the EU delegation was prepared to “step up and intensify the rhythm of the negotiations”.

The final hours of the negotiations revealed high tensions between the teams as the EU accused Britain of failing to negotiate seriously over its financial obligation, while UK negotiators slammed some demands for money for no legal basis.

Barnier asserted, “The current state of progress means we are quite far from being able to say sufficient progress has taken place, not far enough for me to be able to say to the European council that we can start to discuss the future relationship.”

The chief negotiator said he never abhorred the thought of ease, but that negotiations this week was a clear indication “the UK does not feel legally obligated to honour obligations beyond the Brexit date”.

Davis stated the UK had examined the details of the EU’s position on the financial settlement, but said, “We have a duty to our taxpayers to scrutinise it properly”.

He however said, the UK response would be along the provision of article 50 letter, meeting financial obligations “in accordance with the law and in the spirit of our continuing partnership”.

He stressed that it was imperative to begin talks on the future relationship. “We can only resolve some of these issues with an eye on how the new partnership between us will work in the future. This is not about skipping ahead or trying to reopen previous discussions, it is about pragmatically driving the progress we all want to see.”