Why are we not seeing charity donations to Benue flood victims?

by Alexander O. Onukwue

Two of the biggest stars of Hollywood, Sandra Bullock and Leonardo DiCaprio, have donated $1 million dollars each towards the relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The catastrophic storm has caused massive flooding in parts of Texas, leading to the displacement of many families and loss of properties. But within this same period, Benue State Nigeria is being ravaged by a flood.

Casualty figures are still sketchy but the affected persons, especially in terms of homelessness, are believed to be numbering in the tens of thousands. Benue was one of the states that were worst hit by the 2012 floods for which the Government set up a fund and a committee to see to relief efforts. Without partner states to share in the present plight of many in Makurdi, it appears not much is being done for them.

No known organisations or corporate bodies are offering any relief materials at the moment to Makurdi, presenting the scenario of a people abandoned to their fate and ugly circumstance. The capital of the state known as the food basket of the nation is undergoing a turbulent tide that is going to lead many away from their sources of livelihoods and it should not be normal that there be no organized efforts to come to their aid.

There will hardly be two individuals in Nigeria who will come out and donate to Makurdi the sums that have been donated by the likes of Bullock and DiCaprio to the victims of Harvey. There is the issue of whether the money will be put to the right use, even as the fallout from diverted aid materials for IDPs continues to evoke international shame. The absence of accountability at home is probably the reason behind Wizkid going to sing and perform for charity for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fires.

If you take into account the fact that Haitians are still awaiting the millions of dollars pledged for relief after their Hurricane years ago, it appears not to be a uniquely Nigerian problem.

Donations should go to Benue as many of the affected would be in need of supplies at the moment but only if those who are willing to sign checks are guaranteed to see signs of good use.