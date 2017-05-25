Just In: Court orders DSS to release Ifeanyi Ubah within 24 hours

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, has on Thursday, ordered the DSS to release the Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas, Ifeanyi Ubah, if they can’t file any charges on him.

Through a 100 page judgement, the trial judge, Justice Mohammed, asked the DSS to file a charge against him or release him within 24 hours.

The court also accused the DSS for lying to the court that Ubah was arrested in Abuja, when from evidence he was in arrested in Lagos, and flown to Abuja, where he has been detained.

Source: Vanguard