Just In: Ifeanyi Ubah joins APGA, quits PDP

Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Dr. Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah has formally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

Ubah disclosed this in a statement he released on Saturday.

The businessman also said he is throwing his weight behind governor Willie Obiano in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

Ubah said his decision was influenced by “unfair and callous treatment meted out” on him by the PDP over the years.

He said, “Unfortunately, having spent most of my political life working assiduously for the PDP and in consideration of the unfair and callous treatment meted out on me despite my several pleas to the party hierarchy, I have decided to call it a day with the PDP.

“The political backstabbing has left a sour taste in my mouth and I have come to the conclusion that my service to the PDP is the price I have to pay if I am to succeed in my quest to serve my people. At this juncture, I have left the battle for the Lord.”

He added, “Based on this and my conscience, in truth, before God and man, I have made up my mind and resolved to join and support the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). My political journey which started from APGA has taken me to two other political parties, Labour Party and then PDP. I am extremely glad to be back to where I belong. Nke a bu nke anyi! I want to assure party faithfuls that I have returned to add immense value to the party and grow the party with the experience I have gathered over the years in politics.”