JusticeForVictims: Yet again; Nigerians address rape and molestation in new trend

In a new trend on Twitter, Nigerians are openly talking about the current trend that has been tackling the issues of rape, molestation, violence, police brutality and a host of other things. Following many reported cases of rape, molestation, and violence, many Nigerians have reacted to these as they are showing solidarity to the families of the victims and as they call on the government to do better.

In this week alone, there have been quite a few reported cases of violence and rape cases that have led to the death of victims, it is these recent cases that has made Nigeria Twitter start the #JusticeForVictims.

– AT WORK

– ON THE STREETS

– EVERYWHERE They need to be aware and know that #WeAreTired Please #StopKillingWomen #StopRapingWomen #justiceforvictims pic.twitter.com/9rKUubG0jI — AUNTY ADA (@AuntyAdaa) June 4, 2020

The death of Uwa, Barakat, and a host of others have made Nigerians call on the government to create stricter rules and policies that see to the right punishment for culprits. Many other Twitter users are pointing out that the community should do better by training male children to be better with their dealings with their female counterparts.

Dont be her killer if you can’t be her savior

‘’she’s screaming, get off me…get off me’’

But you turned deaf ears because of 5minutes madness

Where’s the pleasure in non consensual sex

Say No To Rape, Dont be Unfortunate! #justiceforvictims pic.twitter.com/Nwsr2Xv5f3 — Big Eye Balls! (@ManLikeFuggi) June 4, 2020

How do you reduce budget allocation for health (amidst pandemic) and education ( while ASUU strike is still on) and you want to go on with the renovation of the national Assembly. What are country!

Innoson#internetshutdown #justiceforvictims pic.twitter.com/xKBsXJBmv7 — Awujale of Ijebu Land (@LuqmanTI_2) June 4, 2020

Some Twitter users also pointed out that the government is not doing enough to ensure the safety of the society as it concerns ladies who have been abused in the past, these ones also called on the government to do better jobs in ensuring the safety of Nigerians.

Others were also concerned that a lot of Nigerians are not speaking enough about the injustices that is going on in the country, they pointed out that celebrities and public figures are not doing a good job in promoting and calling for justice for the affected victims.

Rape victims may experience relapse even when we thought we've dealt with it,

know that this is part of the healing process and it indicate the scar is yet to be healed.

Don't go through this phase alone. speak with a professional.#MeToo #justiceforvictims #MindsHaven pic.twitter.com/vysaKvTk0l — Minds Haven (Home of Licensed Abuja Psychologists) (@MindsHaven) June 4, 2020

There's no excuse. They're demented, that's the way I see it. A lady in hijab, a 2 year old and other minors didn't dress provocatively, yet they were raped. #justiceforvictims #StaySafe #Exposetherapist — Francisca (@FranciscaJemeni) June 4, 2020

We will not be silent until all women are free. We will not be silent until victims gets justice We will not be silent until rapists are prosecuted {without delay} #Justiceforvictims pic.twitter.com/dRBSFjkVJ3 — The Safe Space Foundation (@TheSafeSpace_) June 4, 2020

The #JusticeForVictims has also become a global trend as other countries have also joined the trend to call for justice for the victims as they are calling on government and society to do and be better for their citizens and those that have been victims of violence, rape, and police brutality.

We are failing as a global community. We are failing our children, fellow human beings, animals, our planet and ourselves. Enough talk ! Accountability and amendments in law are the need of the hour.#JusticeForZohraShah #BlackLivesMatter #elephantkerala #justiceforvictims — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) June 4, 2020

PUNISH RAPISTS WITHOUT DELAY !!! #justiceforvictims #NomeansNo We stand with our sisters in solidarity as they march to demand for justice. Our collective voices matter. pic.twitter.com/Yt8lj7HR7j — The Safe Space Foundation (@TheSafeSpace_) June 4, 2020

The National Association of Nigerian Students have also taken the protest to the streets as they call on the government to do better. In their protest, they pointed out that they are identifying with Uwa and Barakat, the two Nigerians that were victims of police brutality and rape leading to death, respectively.

This is one trend that many have jumped on and a number of people are hoping the government would listen to the cries of Nigerians and create laws to protect victims and prosecute those that have abused their power at some point in time.