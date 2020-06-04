#JusticeForVictims: Yet again; Nigerians address rape and molestation in new trend

JusticeForVictims

In a new trend on Twitter, Nigerians are openly talking about the current trend that has been tackling the issues of rape, molestation, violence, police brutality and a host of other things. Following many reported cases of rape, molestation, and violence, many Nigerians have reacted to these as they are showing solidarity to the families of the victims and as they call on the government to do better.

In this week alone, there have been quite a few reported cases of violence and rape cases that have led to the death of victims, it is these recent cases that has made Nigeria Twitter start the #JusticeForVictims.

The death of Uwa, Barakat, and a host of others have made Nigerians call on the government to create stricter rules and policies that see to the right punishment for culprits. Many other Twitter users are pointing out that the community should do better by training male children to be better with their dealings with their female counterparts.

Some Twitter users also pointed out that the government is not doing enough to ensure the safety of the society as it concerns ladies who have been abused in the past, these ones also called on the government to do better jobs in ensuring the safety of Nigerians.

Others were also concerned that a lot of Nigerians are not speaking enough about the injustices that is going on in the country, they pointed out that celebrities and public figures are not doing a good job in promoting and calling for justice for the affected victims.

The #JusticeForVictims has also become a global trend as other countries have also joined the trend to call for justice for the victims as they are calling on government and society to do and be better for their citizens and those that have been victims of violence, rape, and police brutality.

The National Association of Nigerian Students have also taken the protest to the streets as they call on the government to do better. In their protest, they pointed out that they are identifying with Uwa and Barakat, the two Nigerians that were victims of police brutality and rape leading to death, respectively.

This is one trend that many have jumped on and a number of people are hoping the government would listen to the cries of Nigerians and create laws to protect victims and prosecute those that have abused their power at some point in time.

 

