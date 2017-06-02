Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo accuses court of imprisonment, despite meeting bail conditions

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo, has accused the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, of keeping her behind bars, despite having allegedly met her bail conditions.

Omololu-Olunloyo spoke from inside the Port-Harcourt prison, where she has been kept in custody since mid-March for alleged criminal defamation against a Port Harcourt based pastor, David Ibiyeomie, adding that it was on the interest of some powerful people.

But, the Deputy Chief Registrar, Maimunat Folami, denied the allegations, stating that her office had cooperated fully with Omololu-Olunloyo’s counsel to ensure proper vetting of her bail documents.

“We have done everything that we’re supposed to do.

“This allegation is very strange,” she said according to Sahara Reporters.

“I have to do all the works of ensuring that all the documents are put in place,” Folami said. “Even if the documents are put in place, we still have to conduct certain investigations, like verifying the addresses of the sureties to be sure they are who they say they are.”

Fatai Lawal of Afe Babalola Chambers, representing Omololu-Olunloyo, spoke to Premium Times but refused to blame the registrar for the challenges faced in perfecting his client’s bail requirements.

“We’re confident about her possible release this week,” he said.