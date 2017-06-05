Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo reportedly released after over two months

The Nigeria police have reportedly released controversial blogger, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo, after over two months.

She was charged with a cyber crime on account of a recent post in which she accused David Ibiyeomie, a pastor based in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, of adultery.

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode her release on Monday, June 5.

“After 81 days in prison @HNNAfrica has finally been released.We thank God. Kudos to Lawyer Kayode Ajulo for working so hard to get her out,” he tweeted.

 

